Stranger Things Season 5: When & where to watch 'the Upside Down' online?

The first few minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 were revealed on Netflix, showing Will Byers alone in the Upside Down in 1983, a return to the night the town of Hawkins realised the negatives

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Stranger Things Season 5 Date: At the Netflix series' global premiere in Los Angeles, the cast and crew came together to deliver the first episode of Stranger Things Season 5. The streaming service also hinted at the first five minutes of the episode, which takes place on Stranger Things Day. 
 
On Stranger Things Day, the first glimpse of the upcoming season is especially important because it provides an intimate look at Noah Schnapp's character, Will Byers, in the Upside Down.
 
Following months of conjecture, Netflix has formally revealed the release schedule for the fifth and final season of the internationally popular science fiction series that Matt and Ross Duffer developed. Fans are preparing for an intense, emotional farewell to Hawkins, Vecna, and the mysterious horrors with the release of the trailer.

When and where to watch Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things' fifth and final season will be available on Netflix in three volumes, guaranteeing a protracted and exciting conclusion to the story. 
 
In keeping with the streamer's long-standing relationship with the series, all episodes will be accessible on Netflix. The complete release schedule is as follows:
 
Volume 1: November 27, 2025
Volume 2: December 26, 2025
The Finale: January 1, 2026.  

Inside Stranger Things Season 5 trailer

According to Netflix's Tudum, the episode, "The Crawl," takes viewers to November 12, 1983, six days after Will initially disappeared. Inside the Upside Down's version of Castle Byers, a 12-year-old Noah Schnapp plays the role of the character, sitting by himself. He is singing Should I Stay or Should I Go in a low voice, clearly scared and tired. He has used the song as emotional support throughout the series since it was originally played by his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in Season 1.
 
The shift is next, outside the fort, and strange noises echo. Then a Demogorgon appears. In an attempt to repel it, Will grabs a hunting rifle, a relic from the early episodes. The creature pulls him down to Vecna's lair when he scales a tree. The scene changes after a quick blackout. 
 
This time, the scene is set in the Hawkins library, but it has been turned upside down. Vecna shows up with Will dangling on the wall. He puts one of the vines in Will's mouth and adds, "At last, we can begin." As Will gasps for air, he exclaims, "You and I,” he says, “we’re going to do such beautiful things together."
 
This beginning suggests that Vecna's impact extends beyond Season 4 and back to the show's early events. It also suggests that Will might continue to play a major role in the story's final arc. 
 
As per Netflix’s Tudum, the official synopsis of Stranger Things season 5 says: “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone, the full party, standing together, one last time.”

About Stranger Things Season 5 cast and plot 

The cherished ensemble cast that has helped define the series over the years is back in Season 5. Along with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, and others, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Eleven, Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper. 
 
The Duffer Brothers once again serve as the show's directors, while returning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein contribute their trademark synth-heavy score, while Caleb Heymann handles the photography.
 

 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

