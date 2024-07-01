July 2024 upcoming series: Check the latest shows hitting OTT this month

Many thrilling and entertaining web series are released on different OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc every month. This month is no exception as several delayed OTT web series are going to be released. Fans are desperately waiting for some of the July 2024 upcoming web series, including, Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Suits, etc. July 2024 upcoming web series Mirzapur One of the most awaited series, Mirzapur, is finally ready with the third instalment of the series. The series features Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal. The series is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018, the second in 2020 and the third season is set to be released on July 5, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Release Date: July 5, 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Commander Karan Saxena

An action series featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is set to stream from July 8, 2024. The series revolves around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. It was directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

Release Date: July 8, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Showtime

The drama series Showtime is set to release on July 12. It features Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi-language drama series that delves into the Bollywood world, production houses and how they function. It shares power tussles, off-camera fights, and backstage areas of Bollywood. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and it explores Raghu Khanna's redemption and ambition.

Release Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Pill

Reetesh Deshmukh is set to debut on OTT platforms with the release of the upcoming series, Pill. It is a riveting tale of good versus evil through the whistleblower's earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry.

It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies and is created by Raj Kumar Gupta and it stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role.

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper

Amrit Raj directed Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a drama series which is an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps as he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais. The movie features Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ram Sampath.

Release Date: Jul 18, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lady in the Lake

The seven-part limited series features Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Alma Har’el directed 'Lady in the Lake' will release two episodes of Apple TV+ on Friday, June 19, releasing new episodes through August 23. The series features Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, and Josiah Cross in key roles.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Apple TV+