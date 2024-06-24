OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies, shows to watch at home

It has become very easy to watch quality content that is being produced across the world. Nowadays, people can watch thousands of movies and shows on different OTT platforms. There are different types of movies or series that you can watch in the most comfortable position at home. There are several OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Prime Video and many other platforms offering top-quality content on your personal screens.

Every week several OTT movies or series are released on different OTT platforms, here are the top 5 OTT movies released this week.

I Am; Celine Dion

I Am; Celine Dion is a 2024 American documentary movie revolving around Canadian singer Celine Dion and it is directed by Irene Taylor. The movie will dive deeper into the globally popular singer’s life, career accomplishments and battle with stiff-person syndrome. It premiered in New York on June 17, 2024, and was given a limited theatrical release on June 21, 2024, by Amazon MGM Studios through Metro through the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer banner.

Release Date: June 25, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Supacell

Supacell is an upcoming drama television series featuring Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Yasmin Monet Prince, Eddie Marsan, and Nadine Mills. The series revolves around a group of ordinary black people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The series is majorly directed by Rapman and Sebastian Thiel.

Release Date: June 27, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

A Family Affair

Richard LaGravenese directed ‘A Family Affair’ is an upcoming American romantic comedy movie featuring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates in key roles. The movie revolves around a young woman, Zara, who works as personal assistant to self-absorbed Hollywood Star Chris Cole. She later discovers that he is having a romantic relationship with her widowed mother.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Rautu Ka Raaz

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Rautu Ka Raaz is a Hindi crime thriller movie directed by Anand Surapur. The movie revolves around an inspector who is suffering from PTSD and is assigned to solve a high profile murder case of a school learner in a serene town; the town hasn’t witnessed any murder in the last 15 years. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also features Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, and Narayani Shastri.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Where to watch: Zee5

Sharma Ji Ki Beti

Sharma Ji Ki Beti is an upcoming Hindi drama movie directed by Tahira Kashyap and it features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the pivotal roles. Sharma Ji Ki Beti is a movie revolving around three women. Jyoti who juggles her career and family. Kiran rediscovers herself in the busy life of Mumbai, while Tanvi, a young cricketer, wants more from life than marriage.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video