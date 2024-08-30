Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat to appear on Big B's KBC 16

Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat are set to appear in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. The episode will be telecasted on September 5, 2024.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 have shared the latest promo featuring Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat, who made India proud by winning Olympic medals. While sharing the promo, the makers wrote a caption that reads, "Vishwa mein vijay dhwaj lehraane wale, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker aur Aman Sehrawat aa rahe hai KBC mein! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 5 September, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The episode will celebrate the victory of Aman Sehrawat, who won the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling category, and Manu Baker, India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Manu Baker clinched two bronze medals in shooting; one in an individual 10m Air Pistol event and the other one with partner Sarabjot Singh securing a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event defeating South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a score of 16-10 in the bronze medal match. Manu has been consistent throughout the tournament and missed another bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol Shooting event where she finished fourth.

In the recent episode, an MPSC aspirant, Krisha Selukar, from Ashti Village in Jalna district made it to the hot seat after winning three rounds of 'Jaldi 5'. Selukar, 29, took home 12,50,000 and his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan was highly entertaining. Amitabh Bachchan engaged him in a fun banter when asked about his love life. However, Krishna told the host that his focus right now is on his career and stated, "Sir jab naukri aayegi toh chokri bhi aajayegi ("Sir, when the job comes, the girl will also come)."

More From This Section

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled his early days and shared that his first salary was Rs 400 and he stayed with 8 boys in a single room while doing a job in Kolkata.