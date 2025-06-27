Kannappa reactions: Prabhas to Akshay Kumar-'pure fire', say first viewers

Vishnu Manchu’s long-awaited project Kannappa has finally arrived in cinemas, bringing with it a wave of fan excitement and star power. This big-budget mythological drama sees Manchu in the lead role, with Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas making powerful appearances. After navigating multiple controversies and intense scrutiny ahead of release, the film has now opened to eager audiences—and early reactions are already pouring in.

Unlike most mythological dramas, Kannappa received a U/A 13+ certification from the censor board, following concerns over certain words and visuals. The film underwent scrutiny by an 11-member revision committee, which reportedly flagged around 13 scenes and multiple dialogues for modification or removal before clearing it for release.

The film traces the epic tale of Kannappa, a fearless tribal warrior whose unshakable devotion to Lord Shiva elevates him from a humble devotee to a revered figure in spiritual legend. As Kannappa unfolds on the big screen, early reactions have started flooding social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). These first impressions offer a glimpse into how audiences are responding to the mythological action drama, with viewers praising its emotional depth, visual grandeur, and powerful storytelling in the film’s opening hours. Kanappa first reviews One user on X noted that while the first half felt a bit underwhelming, the second half more than made up for it with its gripping intensity. The viewer also praised the cast’s performances and highlighted the background score as a major standout.

Another X user was all praise for Vishnu Manchu’s commanding performance and also highlighted Prabhas’s impactful 17-minute cameo in the film’s climax. “Kannappa in the USA—slow first half, but a gripping second half. Vishnu delivers a stellar, top-notch performance. Prabhas appears for over 17 minutes, and the ending is intense. Vishnu clearly put his heart into creating an epic. Definitely worth watching,” the user wrote. The film is being hailed as a spiritually stirring experience, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva, with its devotional undertones and emotionally charged narrative. Kanappa a treat for Shiv bhakts Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Kannappa, awarding it a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars. He described the final 30 minutes as unforgettable, drawing a powerful comparison to the emotionally charged climax of Kantara. “Spine-chilling, emotionally overpowering, and goosebumps-inducing,” Kadel wrote, calling the climax a deeply moving experience—especially for devotees of Lord Shiva.

As revealed in the trailer, the film follows the powerful journey of a tribal warrior who begins as a non-believer but undergoes a profound transformation, ultimately becoming a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Kadel also lauded Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva, calling it powerful and dignified. Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Goddess Parvati, was praised for bringing grace and emotional depth to her role. Mohanlal and Mohan Babu reportedly shine in their impactful scenes, while Prabhas’s brief yet commanding appearance as Rudra has struck a strong chord with audiences. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Action sequences in Kannappa are intense and powerful—rooted in mythology but thrilling like modern blockbusters!"