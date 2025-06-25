Diljit defends controversial casting in 'Sardaar Ji 3', FWICE wants ban

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, a horror-comedy film starring Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

The controversy erupted after Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media to share the trailer with Hania Aamir as the lead, alongside him. The film, which is slated to be released on June 27, will be skipping a theatrical release in India. Much to their disappointment, Diljit’s fan base in India cannot watch the trailer on YouTube, as it has been geo-blocked in India, with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”

After issuing a clarification for casting Amir, the Punjabi actor also extended support to the producers for releasing the film overseas. He further claimed that a lot of things happened, which were beyond their control, and the situation is not in their hands. Dosanjh noted, “They (producers) know that there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now, the situation is not in our hands. So, if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”