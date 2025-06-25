Hera Pheri 3 incomplete without Paresh Rawal: Sonakshi backs the internet

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined the chorus of fans who believe Hera Pheri 3 is incomplete without Paresh Rawal. While promoting her upcoming film Nikita Roy, she spoke about her admiration for Rawal’s performance as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and said she could not imagine Hera Pheri without him.

On May 18, Paresh Rawal took to social media to address ongoing speculation, officially announcing that he would not be a part of the much-anticipated sequel. Sonakshi’s comments reflect the emotional connection fans have with the original cast of the beloved comedy franchise.

While talking about collaborating with the veteran actor for the first time in Nikita Roy, Sonakshi said, “It was fantastic—truly an honour to share the screen with someone of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me.”

She went on to praise Paresh Rawal's versatility, saying it's nearly impossible to choose a favourite from his performances as he brings something exceptional to every role he plays, no matter the genre. Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3: Legal Trouble Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the Hera Pheri franchise left fans and the industry surprised. Following the fallout, Akshay Kumar, who is also a producer on Hera Pheri 3, reportedly filed a legal case against Rawal. Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at the legal firm representing Akshay's production house—spoke about the impact of the dispute. "This situation has definitely hurt the franchise," she said, adding that it has led to losses related to the cast, crew, senior actors, logistical planning, and production.