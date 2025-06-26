PVR INOX sees film re-releases gaining traction amid BO uncertainty

PVR INOX, expects the film re-releases to continue to gain momentum amid uncertainty in box office (BO) collections of new films. The country's largest cinema exhibitor,, expects the film re-releases to continue to gain momentum amid uncertainty in box office (BO) collections of new films.

“Re-releases are something that is helping us to bring people back to the cinema,” Niharika Bijli, lead strategist, PVR Inox, told Business Standard. To date, the exhibitor has re-released 287 films after the pandemic, with an increase in the frequency of re-released films in 2025.

In FY25, re-releases contributed 7.1 million admissions and nearly ~124 crore (8.5 per cent) to the company’s gross BO collection. Bijli expects this number to increase in FY26. She added that the multiplex chain intends to schedule more re-releases during slower business periods. Additionally, the company has noted that the trend of re-releases is primarily driven by audiences in the metro cities.

This comes at a time when major films are already scheduled to release this year, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Earlier, the multiplex chain decided to incorporate re-release of films as a significant aspect of their business due to the industry’s challenges in attracting audiences to theatres. The film industry has been experiencing a lean period regarding BO collections and new film releases. ALSO READ: Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr On Thursday, PVR Inox re-released the 1981 musical ‘Umrao Jaan’ in 4K format. This followed the completion of the restoration process by the film's makers, who collaborated with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Bijli said that the restoration process of old classics has been initiated by the filmmakers, producers, and NFDC. “This year we will also see a mix of both re-releases and restoration,” she said.