Marvel's Ironheart kicks off with a bang: Where to watch the new series

Part 1 of Marvel's much-anticipated Ironheart series premiered yesterday, June 24, marking the debut of a brand-new superhero adventure in the Marvel universe

Ironheart
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Marvel Studios is back with another exciting series, Ironheart, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The show’s first episode dropped on June 24, introducing viewers to Riri Williams – a young, genius inventor and successor to Iron Man’s legacy.

Who is Ironheart?

The series revolves around Riri Williams played by Dominique Thorne, a brilliant 19-year-old MIT student who builds her own advanced suit of armor, rivalling Tony Stark’s Iron Man tech. First introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri now gets her own standalone storyline through this six-part series. 
Ironheart also features Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a character who introduces a supernatural angle to the show’s plot. Other cast members include Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Marvel Ironheart: When and where to watch

The first batch—Episodes 1 to 3—premiered on June 24, 2025, and  is now streaming on JioHotstar. The remaining episodes, 4 to 6, will drop just a week later on July 1, 2025.
This two-part release approach gives fans the flexibility to enjoy the show in two sittings, while also helping maintain buzz and momentum. 

What to expect?

The show blends themes of science, identity, and legacy. Viewers will see Riri navigate college life while also stepping into the shoes of a superhero—armed with a suit she built herself. Expect a mix of high-stakes action, emotional depth, and Marvel-style storytelling. 
Ironheart plays a key role in Marvel’s Phase 5 slate and could pave the way for future crossovers. With Iron Man gone, Riri Williams’ journey could redefine what it means to be a hero in today’s world—especially as Marvel continues to introduce younger, more diverse characters to its cinematic universe.  
Whether you're a longtime Marvel fan or new to the franchise, Ironheart promises fresh storytelling, powerful performances, and tech-driven thrills. With Part 1 already live, now’s the perfect time to dive in and meet Marvel’s newest genius hero.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

