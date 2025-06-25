Here's how Airtel, Jio and Vi users can watch Panchayat S4 for free
Airtel users, you're in luck
- The ₹1,199 pack gives you 2.5GB data/day for 84 days plus full Amazon Prime access.
- The ₹838 plan offers 3GB/day for 56 days and includes Amazon Prime Lite.
Jio users can stream via Fiber or prepaid plans
- JioFiber broadband plans with free Amazon Prime
- ₹1,299 (100 Mbps), ₹2,499 (200 Mbps), ₹3,999 and ₹8,499 (1 Gbps) — all come with complimentary Amazon Prime.
- Jio prepaid users can opt for the ₹1,029 plan, which includes Amazon Prime Lite along with generous data benefits.
Vi (Vodafone Idea) users can get Prime with select plans
- The ₹3,799 plan includes 2GB/day data, unlimited calling, and six months of Amazon Prime, valid for a full year.
- A more budget-friendly option is the ₹996 plan, offering similar benefits for 84 days.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app