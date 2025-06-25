Watch Panchayat Season 4 for free on Amazon Prime: Panchayat Season 4 for free on OTT: The much-awaited new season has just dropped on : Panchayat Season 4 for free on OTT: The much-awaited new season has just dropped on Amazon Prime Video , promising more drama, laughter, and life lessons from Phulera. While a Prime subscription is usually required to tune in, there’s a smart workaround: telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are offering plans that bundle in Amazon Prime access at no extra cost.

If you're looking to stream the series for free, your mobile recharge could be the key. Here’s how to unlock it.

Here's how Airtel, Jio and Vi users can watch Panchayat S4 for free

Don’t want to pay for Amazon Prime just to watch Panchayat Season 4? Good news — your telecom provider might already have you covered. Several prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi include free access to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Lite. Here’s a breakdown of the top deals that let you binge the new season without paying extra.

Airtel users, you're in luck Airtel offers a range of prepaid and broadband plans bundled with Prime benefits. Prepaid plans: The ₹1,199 pack gives you 2.5GB data/day for 84 days plus full Amazon Prime access.

The ₹838 plan offers 3GB/day for 56 days and includes Amazon Prime Lite. Broadband users ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 4 X review: Fans divided over political tilt in Phulera If you're an Airtel Xstream Fiber user, plans starting at ₹999 (with 200 Mbps speed) offer six months of Amazon Prime, along with access to Disney+ Hotstar — all at no extra charge.

Jio users can stream via Fiber or prepaid plans If you're on JioFiber, you're all set to stream Panchayat without spending a rupee more. JioFiber broadband plans with free Amazon Prime

₹1,299 (100 Mbps), ₹2,499 (200 Mbps), ₹3,999 and ₹8,499 (1 Gbps) — all come with complimentary Amazon Prime.

Jio prepaid users can opt for the ₹1,029 plan, which includes Amazon Prime Lite along with generous data benefits. ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Film nears ₹70 cr mark in 5 days Vi (Vodafone Idea) users can get Prime with select plans Vodafone Idea users also have access to Panchayat through bundled Prime subscriptions: