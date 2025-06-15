Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

A boat carrying actor Rishab Shetty and around 30 crew members capsized during the shoot of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the Mani reservoir in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred in the shallow waters of Melina Koppa in the Masti Katte region, narrowly averting what could have been a major tragedy.

All members onboard, including actor-director Shetty, escaped unhurt, the police said. However, filming equipment, including cameras, is believed to have been damaged or lost.

The exact value of the loss is still being assessed, according to Thirthahalli police, who confirmed an investigation is underway.

This incident comes just days after the death of actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju, 43, who suffered a heart attack in Bengaluru while shooting for the same film. According to a report by OnManorama, Niju complained of chest pain at the homestay arranged for artists and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. The Kerala-based actor had reportedly joined the film after an audition and was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Marco'. His death marks the third fatality linked to 'Kantara: Chapter 1' in the past month. In May, Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary, 33, died of a cardiac arrest while attending a wedding. Around the same time, a 32-year-old junior artiste from Kerala, MF Kapil, drowned in the Souparnika river after being caught in a cross current.