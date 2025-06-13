Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Did you miss the theatrical release of Kesari 2? This is your opportunity to witness the intense courtroom drama. Online streaming is currently available for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Akshay Kumar. Both reviewers and viewers responded favourably to the movie when it was first shown in theatres on April 18, 2025.

The producers revealed on Wednesday that Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will be exclusively accessible on JioHotstar starting on June 13. With its poignant and engrossing narrative, it now aims to use OTT to reach viewers across the country.

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online?

• Release date- June 13, 2025

• Release platform- Jio Hotstar.

Kesari 2: Cast and Crew

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by an impressive team that included Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film, which was under the banner by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, stands out as an emotionally charged legal drama that revisits one of the darkest and least-discussed episodes of colonial India.

Kesari 2: The plot

Kesari Chapter 2 is set in the terrible aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and centres on C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), a brave lawyer who dares to take the British Empire to court to get justice for the innocent lives lost. Ananya Panday portrays a determined legal student who supports Nair in his historic fight for justice, while R. Madhavan plays the strong colonial attorney.

Akshay Kumar, essaying the role of C. Sankaran Nair, stated, “Kesari Chapter 2 tells the story of an extraordinary man who chose to stand against an empire, risking everything to bring justice to the victims of one of history’s darkest moments. Portraying C. Sankaran Nair was a deeply humbling experience, a reminder of how courage and conviction can shake even the mightiest powers. This film isn’t just a courtroom drama; it’s a tribute to truth, resistance, and the spirit of India. I’m proud that after its successful theatrical run, this powerful story will now reach even more viewers as it streams on JioHotstar from June 13th.”