Who is Milind Chandwani, Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor's to-be husband?

On Wednesday, TV and OTT star Avika Gor and her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, got engaged. The actor called it the easiest "yes" of her life while posting two photos from the party to Instagram. For those who are unaware, the couple has been together for five years and has never held back from publicly declaring their love.

In November 2020, she had introduced her boyfriend to the public. For the engagement, Avika chose to wear a baby pink silk saree. While the former MTV Roadies contestant wore a multicolored traditional attire with sadri and white kurta pajamas.

Avika Gor gets engaged: The ‘announcement’ post

The actor shared photos from her engagement ceremony and commented, 'He asked.. I smiled, I cried and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full of filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logical, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because of real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical.'

Avika's fiance also wrote under this post and further stated, 'Plot Twist: The real background music was my heartbeat going at 200 BPM. You said yes, and suddenly every filmy line started making sense. Tu drama hai, main direction, aao best picture banaein'.

Who is Milind Chandwani, Avika's finance?

Milind Chandwani was an engineer, and is now a philanthropist. According to a Republic report, he started working as a software engineer at Infosys after graduating from Bangalore's Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering. He did, however, leave the business world to work with non-profits that prioritise the welfare and education of marginalised communities, such as Teach For India and iTeach Schools.

He is currently the CEO of Camp Diaries, a non-profit organisation that offers educational opportunities to underprivileged kids. Additionally, Milind received widespread recognition for his role as a part of Neha Dhupia's gang on MTV Roadies Season 17. His talent and charm struck a chord with the audience and the show's mentors, gaining him a devoted young fan base despite his failure to make it to the finale.

Avika Gor on her 'marriage plans'

Avika appeared in the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. In the podcast, the actress candidly discussed her private life and stated, “Milind Chandwani and I have been dating each other for 4 years. Milind is not from our industry. He has a job and apart from this, he also has an NGO. When our relationship started, we were only in the friend zone for the first 6 months. We never rushed in our relationship. Milind is so good that I have married him in my mind. I feel like marrying him today, but Milind says that there is a lot of difference between my age and his. So I should take my time accordingly. Only after this should I think about marriage.”

About the actress, Avika Gaur

Avika Gaur has made a name for herself in the TV industry. In her role as Anandi in the television series "Balika Vadhu," the audience showered her with love. Avika has been a part of this series for a long time. Later on, she played Roli in "Sasural Simar Ka". In addition to appearing in several well-known TV shows, Avika has acted in a number of well-known South Indian films, such as "Uyyala Jampala," "Ekadiki Pothavu Chinnavada," and "Thank You." Recently she was seen in the comedy show of Youtube series, India's Got Latent.