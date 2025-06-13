Home / Entertainment / Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Despite the long-awaited reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, Thug Life saw no growth at the box office on Day 8

Thug Life box office collection day 8
Thug Life box office collection day 8
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, is not doing well at the box office despite the high expectations. Before its debut, the gangster drama created a lot of attention because it marked the reunion of these two legends after 37 years since Nayakan. 
 
While audiences initially flocked to theatres for the reunion of two legends, the hype fizzled out soon after Monday. Thug Life saw no signs of revival by Thursday, suggesting that its box office collection had drastically slowed.
 
Critics and fans, however, were disappointed. The film has received a lot of criticism for its poor screenplay, predictable plot, uninspired writing, and little emotional depth, despite its star power and high expectations.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 8

Thug Life only made Rs 1.15 crore on Day 8 (Thursday), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its total revenue to Rs 43.37 crore. With a decent collection of Rs 2.3 crore on Monday, the week got off to a great start. However, on Tuesday, there was a considerable drop in revenue, with the movie earning only Rs 1.8 crore. 
 
The film continued to experience a decline in collections on Wednesday, earning only Rs 1.15 crore. The Kamal Haasan film seems to be having a hard time at the box office, given the decreasing trend, and it could turn out to be one of the worst let-downs of the year.
 
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1- Rs 15.5 Crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2- Rs 7.15 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 3- Rs 7.5 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4- Rs 6.5 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 5- Rs 2.30 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6- Rs 1.8 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 7- Rs 1.15 crore
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 8- Rs 1.22 crore (early estimates) 
Total- Rs 43.37 crore.

About Thug Life

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which is also co-produced by Kamal Haasan, has an impressive ensemble cast that includes, among others, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Nassar, and Rohit Saraf. 
 
The movie tells the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel, an ageing gangster who is seeking revenge on his former allies, his brother, and a man named Amar for betraying him. The movie explores themes of power, loyalty, and treachery as Sakthivel sets out to destroy everyone he perceives as a danger. His extramarital affair with popular social media influencer Indrani (Trisha Krishnan) is the subject of a subplot.
 

 

Topics :Kamal HassanIndian Box OfficeDubbed South Indian films

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

