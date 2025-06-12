Thug Life box office Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Fans had great expectations when two South cinema superstars, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, collaborated on 'Thug Life', 37 years after Nayakan's release in theatres. On its first day, June 5, 2025, the film, which also starred Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, and others, created a lot of hype and had a thunderous response.

However, the movie began losing steam after Monday. On Day 7 (the first Wednesday), the gangster drama showed minimal growth in its box office collections.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 7

Thug Life appears to be slowing down after a great start with an opening of Rs 15.5 crore. Collections have been declining steadily despite predictions of a weekend surge. The film's earnings fell to just Rs 1.8 crore on Tuesday after already plummeting to Rs 2.3 crore on Monday. But according to Sacnilk's early estimates, the movie only made Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday, Day 7, making a total of Rs 42.25 crore.

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1- Rs 15.5. crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2- Rs 7.15 crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 3- Rs 7.5 crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4- Rs 6.5 crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 5- Rs 2.30 crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6- Rs 1.8 crore

• Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 7- Rs 1.25 crore (early estimates)

Total box Office Collection- Rs 42.25 crore.

ALSO READ: Akshay's Housefull 5 races past Salman Khan's Sikandar at box office The Sacnilk report states that in just 6 days, the movie had made Rs 88.3 crore worldwide. The Mani Ratnam-directed film made Rs 47.8 crore in India and Rs 40.5 crore abroad. Through the second weekend, "Thug Life" might bring in Rs 100 crore. Trade analysts, however, claim that this movie could ultimately result in significant losses.

Thug Life Box Office ‘Occupancy’

With 1132 showings nationwide on day 7, Kamal Haasan's movie had an overall occupancy rate of 15.57% in the Tamil language. The number of shows was previously lowered from 2503 to 1290. On the 6th day, 158 more shows were removed. Similar results were obtained for the film in Telugu and Hindi, where the respective occupancy rates were 13.98% and 4.38%. Hindi shows are down from 218 to 212, and Telugu shows are down from 581 to 567.

Thug Life: About the film

Mani Ratnam is the director of 'Thug Life', while Kamal Haasan played the lead role and also is the producer. With important roles also included Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Nassar, and Rohit Saraf, the film features an ensemble cast.

The protagonist of the story is an elderly gangster named Rangaraya Sakthivel who wants to exact revenge on his former gang members, his own brother, and a man named Amar. The movie explores themes of betrayal, power rivalries, and moral uncertainty as Sakthivel's desire for vengeance intensifies. Sakthivel's extramarital affair with well-known social media influencer Indrani (played by Trisha Krishnan) is one of the most controversial subplots.