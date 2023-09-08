KBC season 15: Big B shared a tip for all husbands to win over their wives

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 started on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the show again this year. KBC is one of the most viewed quiz shows in India, and Amitabh Bachchan never fails to attract viewers to the show.

The 18th episode of the KBC aired on September 7, where the rollover contestant Archana was seated in front of the host, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

In the episode, Big B could be seen giving tips to all the 'suffering' husbands who want to impress their wives. This started when the contestant Archana Upadhyay and Mr Bachchan were having a candid conversation.

The KBC team played the ‘Do Lafzo Ki Hai’ in the background, which is an iconic song. In the middle of the song, Big B intervened and shared some tips with all the husbands who do not appreciate their wives. He said giving a rose or a compliment is handy to win over the hearts of their wives.

Earlier, the contestant Archna also shared with Big B that the KBC team didn't let her bring her “constant companion” with her, which is her phone. She said, “For people it will be a phone, but for me it is my constant companion.”

ABOUT KBC 15

'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Television, the show is also streamed on SonyLIV. The show has changed its format and one such thing is 'Super Sandook,' which will retrieve their lost helpline during the show.

This year, the show also added ‘double dip’ that allows the contestants to give two chances to answer the question and along with it, another fascinating addition to the show is ‘Desh Ka Sawal,’ which is there to bring more audience participation to the show.