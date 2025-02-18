Celebrity MasterChef India 2025: Meet the contestants and their net worth

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 brings together some of the biggest stars from social media and television, showcasing their hidden culinary talents. Beyond their fame as actors and influencers, these contestants reveal their unexpected cooking skills.

From popular TV actresses like Dipika Kakar to Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash, every contender has special talents. The show promises to be a combination of entertainment and culinary challenges as these celebrities will compete fiercely in the kitchen. Fans are curious about these celebrities' salaries and estimated net worth in addition to their culinary skills.

Celebrity MasterChef India 2025: Net worth

• Dipika Kakar (Net Worth: Rs 35-40 Crore)

Dipika Kakar, who is well-known for her role in "Sasural Simar Ka," has proven resilient by winning “Bigg Boss 12.” Dipika is starting over on Celebrity MasterChef India after a seven-year break from television. However, she was active on YouTube as a vlogger, sharing her meals with her followers to demonstrate her proficiency in traditional Indian cooking. Dipika earns almost Rs 2.3 lakh per week from "Celebrity MasterChef India."

• Faisal Shaikh (Net Worth: Rs 40 Crore)

Mr. Faisu is an actor and social media personality whose true name is Faisal Khan. He holds a degree in science and is well-known for creating engaging content across various media. His weekly pay for "Celebrity MasterChef India" is expected to be Rs 2 lakh.

• Tejasswi Prakash (Net Worth: Rs 25 Crore)

Tejaswi Prakash, a TV actress who rose to fame on the Colors TV series "Swaragini," won "Bigg Boss 15" in 2022 and attracted everyone's attention. However, now she is one of the highest-paid contestants on "Celebrity MasterChef India." Tejasswi reportedly makes Rs 3 lakh each week.

• Chandan Prabhakar (Net Worth: Rs 15-20 Crore)

With a degree in engineering, actor and comedian Chandan Prabhakar entered the comedy industry and became well-known for his appearances on "The Kapil Sharma Show." Chandan reportedly made Rs 1 lakh a week.

• Nikki Tamboli (Net Worth: Rs 12 Crore)

The well-known South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli also made an appearance on "Bigg Boss 14." She studied fashion design before pursuing a career in performing. According to reports, Nikki earns Rs 1.5 lakh per week from the show.

• Gaurav Khanna (Net Worth: Rs 8 Crore)

The well-known and acclaimed actor Gaurav Khanna is known for his parts in television series, such as "Anupamaa." He holds an MBA and began his career in marketing before transitioning to acting. The show pays Gaurav about Rs 2.5 lakh a week.

• Rajiv Adatia (Net Worth: Rs 7-10 Crore)

Rajiv Adatia, a businessman and model, became well-known after competing in "Bigg Boss 15." He has a background in both the arts and psychiatry. His weekly salary is Rs 1 Lakh.

• Archana Gautam (Net Worth: Not known)

Actor, politician, and model Archana Gautam also competed on Bigg Boss 16. She has a degree in mass communication and has been in numerous films and beauty pageants. Archana Gautam reportedly receives 1.5 lakh rupees per week.

• Usha Nadkarni (Net Worth: Approx Rs 6.5 Crore)

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni is well-known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi television and films. She has been a household name for decades because of Pavitra Rishta. Usha, the oldest competitor on Celebrity MasterChef, receives a weekly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

• Kabita Singh (Net Worth: Rs 6-7 Crore)

Kabita Singh is a well-known YouTuber and food blogger who uploads easy recipes on her "Kabita's Kitchen" channel. She worked in business environments before pursuing her passion for cooking full-time. She is thought to demand Rs 1 lakh every week.

• Abhijeet Sawant (Net Worth: Rs 6- 8 Crore)

Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame following his victory in the first season of "Indian Idol." He has since pursued careers as a playback vocalist and actor.