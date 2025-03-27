L2: Empuraan in theatres, netizens hail Mohanlal's power-packed performance

The much-awaited movie ‘ L2: Empuraan ’ was finally released in theatres today and since its release, the movie has been receiving positive feedback from fans and netizens. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also featured in the lead role, has directed the movie.

Early fan reactions suggest that the film has struck a deep chord with audiences and is poised to make a massive impact at the box office. Mohanlal's latest release has already rewritten records, raking in an impressive ₹19.4 crore (including block bookings) through advance ticket sales, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie that has been released at the box office today, generated massive buzz across the world, driven by its striking promotional material and well-executed marketing campaign.

How did netizens react?

One X user while shattering all the trolls states, "Whatever haters say, Kerala has accepted Empuraan. Empuraan has clicked with the audience. It’s over for the haters."

While praising the movie another fan wrote, "Didnt feel like i was watching a Malayalam movie. Extravaganza making and top notch direction. Theater watch recommended. #Mohanlal #Manju & #Prithviraj steals the show. My rating 3.5/5! #Empuraan"

Another fan praised both actor and director and wrote, "#Mohanlal #empuraanreview Nicely executed work from @PrithviOfficial"

"The whole jungle fight sequence and Vaada 2.0 erupted the whole theatre. May be the biggest theatre moment of recent times. Watch out for end credits," an X account stated.

‘I know it’s going to be an excellent film’: Salman

While interacting with the media, Salman Khan talked about back-to-back releases and appreciated Prithviraj’s film L2: Empuraan.

While praising the actor and director of the movie, Salman said, “I love Mohanlal sir as an actor. Prithviraj is directing it, and I know that it’s going to be an excellent film.”

He also extended his best wishes to Sunny Deol’s upcoming movie Jaat, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10. “There’s Jaat also coming post Sikandar. I wish all of them do well,” he added.

L2: Empuraan 1st Day Advance Booking Gross

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan earned around Rs 19.4 crore through advance booking (including blocked seats).

L2: Empuraan: Release date in India

Prithviraj Sukumaran directed L2: Empyrean has been released in theatres today, March 27, 2025.

L2: Empuraan cast

The movie featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles along with Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, and Jerome Flynn in the key supporting roles.

About L2: Empuraan movie

Empuraan, also marketed as L2E, is a Malayalam-language action thriller movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy.

It was jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and A. Subaskaran under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, respectively. At the last minute, Lyca Productions sold their rights to Sree Gokulam movies.

The sequel of Lucifer (2019, L2E features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

L2: Empuraan: Key facts