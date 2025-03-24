Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2 release date, movie to release next year

Today, Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 46th birthday and on this occasion, the actor has shared a post on X announcing the sequel of the 2007 blockbuster movie Awarapan. While sharing the information, he not only shared the release date of the upcoming movie but also dropped the teaser for it.

The 2007 movie, Awarapan, was directed by Mohit Suri. The 1-minute teaser shows Emraan Hashmi releasing birds from a cage, symbolising redemption, while his haunting dialogue, “Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri manzil hai (To die for someone else’s life is my destiny),” sets the tone for an intense and emotional sequel.

Fans erupted with excitement as Hashmi confirmed the long-rumoured sequel, sparking nostalgia for the 2007 hit. Many fans are looking forward to the movie's music, while others wish the actor a happy birthday.

Awarapan 2 release date

The much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

Emraan hints a sequel a week ago

ALSO READ: 'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle A week ago, Emraan Hashmi dropped an animated clip featuring his Awarapan character with the song 'Toh Phir Aao' playing in the background. That cryptic post left fans wondering about the sequel and now finally the news is official.

As the sequel of Awarapan is confirmed, fans are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi reprising his most memorable role in the next instalment.

Also Read

The sequel will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

Awarapan box office collection

Despite its modest box office earnings of ₹12 crore against an ₹18 crore budget, Awarapan won hearts with its gripping storytelling and soulful music. Over time, the film gained a loyal fan base and is now hailed as one of Emraan Hashmi’s finest performances.

About Awarapan

Awarapan (2007) was a remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life featuring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

The movie managed to receive positive reviews from critics but failed to perform at the box office. Though it underperformed at the box office, Awarapan found its audience in the years that followed, earning cult status and solidifying Emraan Hashmi’s reputation as Bollywood’s go-to actor for intense, brooding roles.

With Awarapan 2 officially in the works, fans are eagerly awaiting Emraan Hashmi’s return to one of his most iconic roles. Will the sequel recapture the magic of the original? Only time will tell!