Travis Scott, an American rapper and singer-songwriter, has revealed that he will be visiting India for the first time in October this year. As part of his 'Circus Maximus World Tour', the multi-award-winning rapper will play in Delhi on October 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With Scott's trademark psychedelic sounds and breathtaking stage displays, this performance promises to be an immersive experience that goes beyond just music. BookMyShow Live, BookMyShow’s live entertainment experiential division, is presenting the India tour in association with Live Nation. More details about the ticket is yet to come soon.

Travis Scott to perform in India: The announcement post

The exciting news of Travis Scott's next 'Circus Maximus Stadium Tour', which will take place across major cities in Asia and Africa, including Joburg in Africa, Delhi in India, Seoul in Korea, Sanya and Hainan in China, and Tokyo in Japan, was just shared on his official Instagram account. He wrote the post as, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

A source added, “Travis would be performing for over 50,000 music lovers in Delhi. His set would include some of his chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room and Fein, among others.

All about American-Rapper Travis Scott’s concert

With the tour's launch, Indian fans can expect a fantastic night of music and excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their beloved musician set the stage on fire with his spectacular performance. Below are the list of his concerts of the various countries:

1. October 11 – Johannesburg, South Africa

2. October 18 – Delhi, India

3. October 25 – Seoul, South Korea

4. November 1 – Sanya, Hainan, China

5. November 8 – Tokyo, Japan.

Travis Scott in India: Fans reactions

Fans and followers of the musician have poured their excitement into his comment sections. While one Instagram user commented, "DELHI?! DELHI!!!! DELHIIII OMFG," the other wrote, "We got FEIN in India before GTA 6." While few expressed their disappointment for him not performing in Mumbai, as they wrote, "Mumbai bhool gaya kya bhai?" white another commented, "Earthquake soon in Delhi."

More about American Rapper Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott is a well-known hip-hop artist who specialises in lo-fi music. He has over 100 charting tracks and five No. 1 successes on the Billboard Hot 100. Scott has won awards including the Latin Grammy and the Billboard Music Award and has been nominated for 10 Grammys. He is praised for his energetic live performances and catchy song tracks, and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his time.