Travis Scott, Guns N' Roses and more to rock India in 2025. Details here

Following the massive success of Coldplay 's shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, India is witnessing an influx of top international artists. The latest sensation to join the lineup is none other than award-winning American rapper, Travis Scott. He is set to bring his much-awaited Circus Maximus World Tour to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

But that’s not all—this year, India will also welcome the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses, who are making their long-awaited return after 13 years. Known for their iconic tracks like Sweet Child O' Mine and November Rain, the American hard rock band is coming back to India, with a performance in Mumbai on May 17. Their Instagram announcement reads, “We’re comin’ to India! This is going to be special,” and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

A year of music extravaganza in India

Music lovers across India are already getting a taste of what’s to come. Just after the electrifying performances of Green Day at Lollapalooza India 2025-- with stellar acts like Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, and Louis Tomlinson-- the country is gearing up for a series of global acts that will have fans dancing to their beats.

Here's a roundup of the biggest international concerts happening in India in 2025:

1. Travis Scott

- Where: Delhi

- When: October 18

After months of speculation, Travis Scott has confirmed his debut in India. Known for hits like Sicko Mode, Antidote, and Goosebumps, the global music icon will take the stage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour.

2. Guns N' Roses

- Where: Mumbai

- When: May 17

After a 13-year hiatus, the iconic rock band Guns N' Roses is returning to India for a performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Famous for timeless anthems like Paradise City and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, this concert is bound to be a major event for rock fans. Tickets for this highly anticipated concert went live on March 19.

3. Black Coffee

- Where: Mumbai

- When: April 2

International DJ and Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee is making a comeback to Mumbai with an electric set at the Nesco Centre on April 2. Known for his unique blend of house music, Black Coffee will have the crowd grooving with his powerful beats, following a successful India tour in 2023.

4. Linkin Park

- Where: TBD

- When: TBD

Linkin Park fans in India have been eagerly waiting for this one. The Grammy Award-winning rock band, which introduced Emily Armstrong as a new co-lead singer, will embark on a 59-show world tour in 2025, including their first-ever performance in India. Details about the dates and venues are yet to be announced, but with their massive fanbase in India, this concert is one that’s sure to sell out quickly.