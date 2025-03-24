'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Sunny Deol returns in his fierce and power-packed avatar. At last, the film's highly anticipated trailer was unveiled, featuring Sunny Deol's powerful action persona once more. Deol plays the title role in the Mythri Movie Makers-produced movie, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Swarupa Ghosh, and others. In his latest movie, 'Jaat', Bollywood superstarreturns in his fierce and power-packed avatar. At last, the film's highly anticipated trailer was unveiled, featuring Sunny Deol's powerful action persona once more. Deol plays the title role in the Mythri Movie Makers-produced movie, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Swarupa Ghosh, and others.

The director of Jaat is Gopichand Malineni. The film is set for release on April 10. However, the trailer appears implausible due to its excessive number of extravagant sequences. However, it appears that this is what draws viewers these days. Thus, Malineni's screenplay has the potential to draw viewers back to theaters.

Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’: Trailer talk

ALSO READ: Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar brings Jallianwala Bagh to life Randeep Hooda's character is portrayed in the teaser as the epitome of evil, capable of killing anyone and unafraid of anything. Jaat, played by Sunny Deol, comes in to confront such wickedness. Even while Deol has always been an action hero, it appears that this time he will also experiment with gore. He will do anything, from lowering a massive ceiling fan to securing his arms with thick chains.

The trailer for Jaat, to be honest, does not pretend to be anything it isn't. Jaat appears to be a lot of machismo, raw action, and "maarpeeth" (fighting), which will undoubtedly appeal to tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Even though Sunny is seen hitting people with a huge fan, Randeep and Sunny have perfect chemistry. But Sunny Deol's exclamation, "Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taaqat pura North dekh chuka hai, ab South dekhega," has to be the trailer's undisputed high point. Reminiscent of Damini anybody?

Apart from Hooda and Deol, Jaat features an ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. On April 10, the movie will be released in theaters. Pushpa 2 was used to screen the movie's teaser. 2.63 million people had already viewed the trailer.

Jaat: About the film

The film's producers, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and TG Vishwa Prasad, have not yet officially disclosed when Sunny Deol's film will be released in theaters; it is likely to release in April. Sunny was last seen in one of the highest grossing films of 2023, Gadar 2.

The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur Randhawa. The story and screenplay for Jaat were written by Gopichand Malineni, while Avinash Kolla was in charge of production design. Anil Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat created the action scenes.

Jaat: Trailer reviews

Following the release of the trailer, social media went crazy. In just one hour, the YouTube video received almost half a million views after going viral.

“Ending dialogue was epic, sir,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Finally, the 90s Bollywood stars are taking care of the industry. The biggest mass movies are coming in theatres, Sikander and JAAT.”

“This movie will blow up the theatres,” predicted one user.

“Real FATHER OF Industry ___Sunny Deol,” commented another user.