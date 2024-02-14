Lal Salaam box office collection day 6 prediction, earnings drop further

Lal Salaam's low phase continues, the movie minted only Rs 1.45 crore on Day 5, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The total collection of Lal Salaam currently stands at Rs 12.95 crore net in India and Rs 23 crore worldwide.

The Tamil sports drama movie is written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is making a comeback after a few years. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, along with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah. The movie also features superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role.

The movie was released in theatres across the world on February 9, 2024, with a budget of Rs 80-90 crores. Lal Salaam was officially announced in November 2022 and the shooting began in 2023.

Lal Salaam box office collection day 6 prediction The movie is not showing any sign of recovery and it is going to observe further decline in the coming days. It had an average collection on its opening day and minted only Rs 3.55 Cr. The movie had a continuous decline after opening day and minted Rs 3.25 crore on the second day, and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 3.

Lal Salaam witnessed a massive drop on Day 4 as it dropped by over 50 per cent, collecting only Rs 1.55 crore. Then Rs 1.45 crore on Tuesday (Day 5). Similarly, the stats are not going to see any major change in Day 6 as well and most probably the total collection will remain around Rs 1 crore.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 80-90 crore and it is going to take some time to recover its budget.

Lal Salaam daily box office collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.55 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 1.45 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0.41 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 13.36 Cr