Emmy Awards 2024 held on January 15; check the full winners list here

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards recently took place at the Peacock Theatre in an edition that comes after a historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

Actors' and writers' strikes have dismantled the traditional TV calendar. Due to the strike, the ceremony had to be postponed till January.

In the biggest TV night, series like succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Bear, Beef and Ted Lasso were some of the most nominated shows of the year.

Check the full list of winners here: Best Drama Series Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)- WINNER

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)- WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)- WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)- WINNER

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)- WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)- WINNER

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)- WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)- WINNER

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)- WINNER

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)- WINNER

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)- WINNER

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)- WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)- WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie





Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)- WINNER

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)- WINNER

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry

The Bear - WINNER

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Ted Lasso

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Succession- WINNER

Andor

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

The Last of Us

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef- WINNER

Fire Island

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Prey

Swarm

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+) - Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)- Dearbhla Walsh

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)- Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO/Max)- Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO/Max) - Mark Mylod- WINNER

Succession (HBO/Max) - Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO/Max) - Mike White

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer- WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) - Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix) - Tim Burton

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin - WINNER

Beef (Netflix) - Jake Schreier

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Carl Franklin

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX) - Valerie Faris - Jonathan Dayton

Prey (Hulu) - Dan Trachtenberg

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)- WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)- WINNER

Best Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)- WINNER

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)- WINNER

Best Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)- WINNER

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)- WINNER

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)- WINNER

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face) - WINNER

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)- WINNER

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)- WINNER

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)- WINNER

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)- WINNER

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Territory (National Geographic)- WINNER

Best Narrator

Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire

Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy

Morgan Freeman, Our Universe

Barack Obama, Working: What We Do Today- WINNER

Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World