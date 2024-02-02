Home / Entertainment / 'Lock Upp' fame Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, says her manager

Actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, according to her media manager

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, according to her media manager.

A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Pandey's mediaa manager Parul Chawla has confirmed the news of the actor's demise.

The news has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Pandey was known for her bold photos and videos.

She made her acting debut with the film 'Nasha' in 2013.

She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.

More details awaited.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

