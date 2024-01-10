Mahesh Babu's Mawaa Enthaina lyrical song released, gets 1 million views

The lyrical song titled ‘Mawaa Enthaina’ from Guntur Kaaram was released today. The song is gaining fan's attention. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers of Guntur Kaaram released the lyrical version of the song on YouTube. The song is catchy and entertaining. Mahesh Babu can be seen dancing his heart out on the latest track, and it is composed by Thaman S.

The song is gaining popularity among his fans, and it has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube in just a few hours of its release. The song was also liked by 98,000 people within hours.

Fans showered their love for Mahesh Babu in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "First half of the song is "JUST OK" But... the Second half of the song is "SPEECHLESS".

Another Mahesh fan wrote, "Mahesh Babu Sir Is Not Simply Acting, He Is Just Living In His Character".

One user, while praising the lyrics of the song, wrote, "What a song, lyrics, music & not least only 1st Mahesh babu performance are excellent, marvelous."

"First time mahesh anna love failure song.. Awesome performance by our beloved superstar mahesh anna," another fan commented.

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu action-drama movie released in theatres on January 12 in theatres across the world. The Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This is Mahesh Babu's 38th movie.

The movie is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The running time of the movie is 159 minutes.