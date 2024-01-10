Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God

Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974 and this year he will turn 50. He is also referred to as the Greek god of Hindi cinema, and has succeeded in capturing the hearts of people of all ages and genders. He is the first crush for many kids born in the 90s. Under the direction of Rakesh Roshan, he rose to popularity with the iconic role in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik has built a loyal fan following ever since, proving that he is one of the few star kids who has really shown off their talent. With a noteworthy filmography and one of the best dancers in the Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan remains a beloved figure in the Hindi film industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He is currently preparing for his upcoming action thriller ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to come out on January 25.

Happy birthday to Hrithik Roshan: 7 Lesser known facts Kaho Na Pyaar Hai wasn't Hrithik's first film. He made his debut acting in 1980's Aasha and assisted his dad in films like Karan Arjun and Koyla. Through roles in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Koi Mil Gaya (2003), which later led to the 'Krrish franchise' in 2006; Hrithik established India's first successful superhero in cinema and this rose to his prominence. His vital performances went on with films like Dhoom 2 (2006) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008).

Hrithik's commitments extended beyond acting as he played different roles in the background like uncredited assistant projects to huge contributions in story development, camera work, direction, and editing.

Apart from his acting and dancing, he is likewise a talented singer. His grandfather, Roshan, and uncle, Rajesh Roshan, made progress as music directors, making it a fit to say that music is ingrained in his family legacy.

Showing his musical tendency, Hrithik easily sang tunes like Kites in the Sky in Kites, What a Wonderful World in Guzaarish, and Senorita in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Known for his dazzling dance moves, high energy, and charm, he has won various awards for his looks, including being voted the 'Most Handsome Actor in the World’ in 2018, beating worldwide actors like Robert Pattison, Chris Evans, and so on.

Before this, Hrithik Roshan had likewise bagged titles like the Sexiest Asian Man, and Hottest Man on the Planet to give some examples.