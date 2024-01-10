WATCH: Stampede at actor Mahesh Babu's movie event in Andhra, cop injured

The incident was also caught on camera, showing people frantically running in a bid to escape the incident site. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)

A stampede incident occurred on Tuesday evening during a movie event in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a police official being injured. The incident took place in Guntur district during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu.

A police official identified as Venkata Rao, sub-inspector at Old Guntur police station, was injured in the incident, the Circle Inspector of Old Guntur, Subbarao, confirmed.

Caught on camera

The incident was also caught on camera, showing people frantically running in a bid to escape the incident site while the police attempted to calm the situation. In the nearly minute-long video, scores of people were seen jumping barricades while looking for safety spots. At the same time, the police and some unidentified persons in civilian clothes were seen using lathis and chairs on the crowd, possibly attempting to disperse the mob.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A police official identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, was injured in a stampede during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu in Guntur district. pic.twitter.com/rCHO1OmEeZ January 10, 2024

Notably, actor Mahesh Babu also shared photos from the event as he thanked his fans for their unwavering support. However, he has not commented on the stampede yet.

"Thank you, Guntur!! Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon! Sankranthi begins now! A special mention to the Guntur police department for all their support and assistance throughout the event yesterday," he said on Wednesday in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

'Guntur Kaaram' movie will hit theatres on January 12. It is directed by Trivikram and features Mahesh Babu and Srilila in the lead roles.