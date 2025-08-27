Home / Entertainment / Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon named in abduction case of IT professional

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon named in abduction case of IT professional

According to Putta Wimaladitya, the commissioner of police in Kochi City, actress Lakshmi Menon is currently absconding. She is implicated in a kidnapping case related to an IT professional

Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon
Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is facing legal trouble after an IT professional accused her of involvement in an attempted abduction and assault in Kochi. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Wimaladitya told The Indian Express Malayalam that the actress has been on the run since the incident. He confirmed that three of the four accused have already been arrested, while a probe is underway to determine Menon’s role.
 
The 'Kumki' actress is also an accused in the case that the police have filed, according to Mathrubhumi English. There are signs that Lakshmi Menon will be questioned by the police, who are now looking for her.

About the Lakshmi Menon IT professional ‘kidnap’ case

In his complaint, Aliyar Shah Saleem, a native of Aluva, said that two parties got into a fight in a pub in the southern city, according to a local media report. Menon was one of three members of the group, along with Mithun, Aneesh, and another female acquaintance. When the complainant and his friends attempted to flee, the altercation reportedly broke out on the road, and the accused's car allegedly pursued them.
 
The complainant's car was stopped at approximately 11:45 p.m., close to the North Railway overbridge, and he was dragged out of the vehicle. The FIR claims that after being coerced into the accused's car, the complainant was beaten on the face and body and threatened with dire repercussions. 
 
Later, he was left at the intersection of Aluva and Paravur. Police opened an investigation and filed a case based on his statement. Aneesh and Mithun, two of the accused who live in Paravur and Aluva, have already been placed under arrest. 

Who is Lakshmi Menon? 

Actress Lakshmi Menon was born on May 19, 1996, and is well recognized for her roles in Tamil films. Before making her Tamil debut as the lead in Sundara Pandian (2012), she had a supporting part in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011).  
 
She has received two SIIMA Awards, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and a Filmfare Award South for her performances over the years. Despite having a prosperous film career, Lakshmi Menon is currently being investigated in relation to the kidnapping case. Police have asked anyone with knowledge about her location to come forward as they continue their hunt for her.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's actioner film?

Bigg Boss 19 shocker: Farhana Bhatt evicted from house, but with a twist

Coolie box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's eyes ₹500 cr milestone

Premium

TIFF at 50: A journey from modest Canadian showcase to cinematic icon

WWE legend 'The Undertaker' & Mike Tyson may join Bigg Boss 19 this year

Topics :KeralaIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story