WWE legend 'The Undertaker' & Mike Tyson may join Bigg Boss 19 this year

The Undertaker & Mike Tyson Expected join Bigg Boss 19: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a special guest. Sources told The Times of India that the makers are in “advanced talks” with Tyson and his team to finalise the deal.

Discussions are currently underway regarding his fee, and if confirmed, Tyson is expected to stay for about a week to ten days in October. However, the exact dates are yet to be locked, the insider added.

The source went on to explain why an international celebrity was added to the show. They disclosed that because foreigners were crucial in providing Bigg Boss with a great deal of attention in previous seasons, the producers chose to include an international celebrity to "increase the show's appeal."

Reports are also circulating on the WWE league’s Discord server suggesting that The Undertaker may be lined up for a special wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss house, possibly scheduled for November later this season. About Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: What to expect from Salman Khan's new season? Know more On Sunday, August 24, JioHotstar and Colours TV will debut Bigg Boss 19. Salman Khan will host the first three months of the digital-first season. The remaining time may then be occupied by guest hosts such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor. This year, new episodes of the show will premiere on Jio Hotstar first, and then, after around an hour and a half, on Colours TV.

Bigg Boss 19: Theme Bigg Boss season 19, which is being marketed as the longest season ever, will have the theme "Gharwaalon ki Satta." Contestants will have the authority to make choices inside the house this time. The decisions made by the housemates will determine how the show unfolds, from assigning daily tasks to creating plot twists that could change the game. Mike Tyson and The Undertaker on Bigg Boss 19? Former professional boxer Mike Tyson is also known as Iron Mike, Kid Dynamite, and the Baddest Man on the Planet. From 1987 to 1990, he was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson, who was the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight title, retired in 2005, but has undertaken exhibition fights in subsequent years. He was found guilty of rape in 1992 and returned to the ring to continue his career less than three years after serving his time.