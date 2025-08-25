Coolie box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's eyes ₹500 cr milestone

Coolie box office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-packed crime thriller witnessed a remarkable surge in collections over its second weekend, crossing the ₹250 crore mark in India and eyeing the ₹500 crore milestone worldwide.

Following a slight dip on its second Friday with ₹5.85 crore, Coolie rebounded strongly over the weekend. The film collected ₹10.50 crore on Saturday (Day 10) and rose further to ₹10.74 crore on Sunday (Day 11), taking its domestic total to ₹256.75 crore (net), as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The sharp weekend recovery underlines Rajinikanth’s enduring box office pull even beyond the first week. Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, 2025. Coolie day-wise Indian box office collection Week 1: Coolie Movie Box Office Collection • Day 1 (Thur) Aug 14- ₹65.00 crore • Day 2 (Fri) Aug 15- ₹54.75 crore • Day 3 (Sat) Aug 16- ₹39.50 crore • Day 4 (Sun) Aug 17- ₹35.25 crore • Day 5 (Mon) Aug 18- ₹12.00 crore • Day 6 (Tues) Aug 19- ₹9.50 crore • Day 7 (Wed) Aug 20- ₹7.50 crore

• Day 8 (Thur) Aug 21- ₹6.15 crore Total Box Office Collection- ₹229.65 crore. Week 2: Coolie Movie Box Office Collection • Day 9 (Fri) Aug 22- ₹5.85 crore • Day 10 (Sat) Aug 23- ₹11.66 crore • Day 11 (Sun) Aug 24- ₹10.75 crore • Day 12 (Mon) Aug 25- ₹0.15 crore (Early estimate) Grand Total (Day 12)- Approximately ₹257.17 crore. Coolie ‘worldwide’ Box Office Collection: Day wise After its theatrical release, Rajinikanth's Coolie had a successful first week at the global box office. However, it had to experience a drop on the second weekend. After 10 days, the worldwide box office collection was ₹468 crore, with ₹177 crore ($21 million) coming from global markets. Here is a breakdown of Coolie's worldwide box office collection day wise.

Coolie Box Office 'Occupancy' 1. Tamil audience on Sunday- 38.07%. The occupancy in theaters was: • Morning Shows: 24.14% • Afternoon Shows: 45.18% • Evening Shows: 52.97% • Night Shows: 29.97% 2. Hindi audience on Sunday- 18.40% occupancy. Occupancy in theaters was: • Morning Shows: 7.13% • Afternoon Shows: 20.62% • Evening Shows: 26.61% • Night Shows: 19.23% 3. Telugu audience on Sunday- 24.68%. The occupancy in theaters was as follows:

• Morning Shows: 16.60% • Afternoon Shows: 28.72% • Evening Shows: 31.35% • Night Shows: 22.03%. Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' to enter Rs 500 crore club? If this box office trend continues, Coolie would become the 4th Tamil film to enter the Rs 500 crore global club, according to Sacnilk. Only 3 Tamil blockbusters have accomplished that feat so far – Vijay's Leo, Rajinikanth's 2.0, and Rajinikanth's Jailer. The movie is doing quite well in both North and South India. The second weekend jump indicates that the movie is still receiving strong box office support, even though weekday box office collection may somewhat drop. It is considered one of the biggest hits of 2025 because of the positive word-of-mouth and Rajinikanth's huge fan following.