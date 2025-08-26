Home / Entertainment / Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's actioner film?

Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's actioner film?

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik has moved to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The movie also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee & Manushi Chhillar, with a theme of ambition & betrayal

Rajkummar Rao's ‘Maalik'
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik' OTT Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Maalik OTT release Date: Rajkummar Rao's action-thriller 'Maalik' has formally transitioned from theatres to the internet. Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath co-wrote the script for Maalik, which was directed by Pulkit and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Kumar Taurani. 
 
The movie, which was released on July 11, has ended its theatrical run and is now available on Amazon Prime Video as of today, August 26. But there is a catch to the streaming concept.
 
With a variety of roles, Rajkummar Rao continues to make an impression on the professional scene. Bhool Chuk Maaf, which he most recently starred in, did rather well at the box office. In anticipation of yet another exciting chapter in his career, the gifted actor is preparing for a biopic about the former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. 

Where to stream Maalik online?

Fans who cannot wait to see the movie can rent Maalik from Amazon Prime Video. This implies that, regardless of whether you have a Prime membership or not, you must spend Rs 349 to view it in UHD (Ultra High Definition). 
 
Although the movie has just begun to broadcast on the platform, an official announcement has not yet been made. 

Maalik Cast and Plot

Maalik, which is set in Allahabad in the 1980s, tells the tale of Deepak, a young guy from a humble farming family who works his way up to become Maalik, a formidable and feared gangster. 
The movie explores a wide range of topics, including ambition, brutality, betrayal, corruption, and the effects of power on Malik's personal relationships as well as his criminal environment. 
 
The film has a great supporting cast that includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chillar, Huma Qureshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in addition to Rajkummar Rao's captivating performance.

Maalik Box offfice collection 

The film's box office success was a mixed bag, despite its compelling plot and powerful performances. Compared to its stated expenditure of Rs 54 crore, it made about Rs 25.6 crore in India in just 13 days. Rajkummar Rao's gangster movie was deemed a flop or an underperformer by TOI as a result.
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

