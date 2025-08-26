Bigg Boss 19 first eviction: Barely 24 hours into its premiere, Bigg Boss 19 has dropped its first shocker. A sizzling promo released by JioCinema hints at an unexpected eviction, sparking a storm of speculation and chatter across social media.

The reality show opened with drama from the very first day, and the tension only escalated when contestants were summoned to the assembly room for the season’s first eviction discussion. In a surprising turn, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others cast their votes against actor and content creator Farhana Bhatt. But the suspense lingers—has she truly been shown the door, or is it just another Bigg Boss twist.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants voted 'out' Farhana Bhatt On August 24, 16 candidates entered the house for the premiere. Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, and other well-known faces are included in the new season, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 19's theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," gives the competitors complete decision-making authority. The 16 contestants were asked by Bigg Boss on Monday to select one housemate whose least striking personality they believed was unfit to remain in the competition. Farhana was criticised by Kunickaa for having an "attitude," while Armaan claimed that she considered herself "above them all" and carried negative energy. Based on her "rude attitude," four other candidates, including Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali, also voted against her.

Who is Farhana Bhatt? Farhana Bhatt, a Kashmiri actress and contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is best known for her standout performance in Imtiaz Ali's 2018 film Laila Majnu, a role that first brought her into the limelight. Television personality and social media sensation Farhana Bhatt grabbed headlines the moment she entered Bigg Boss 19. Her sudden eviction—and the dramatic twist that followed—has already made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. Bigg Boss introduces a big twist Soon after this, Bigg Boss declared, "Farhana, aapka Bigg Boss ka safar yahin samapt hota hai (Your Bigg Boss journey ends here)."

After packing her things and leaving the house without seeing anyone but Tanya Mittal, Farhana was spotted looking irritated. Bigg Boss gave a major twist by putting Farhana in a secret room, even though everyone thought she had been kicked out. She will then have the ability to make decisions that directly impact her housemates while watching the candidates live around the clock. Bigg Boss explained that this was a result of the housemates' decision. What to expect next in Bigg Boss 19? Bigg Boss begins the nomination process in the upcoming episode's promo. There will be more drama, politics, and shifting alliances as housemates will have to vote for the candidates they want to see nominated for eviction.