Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's movie collects 10 cr

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas movie has minted close to Rs 10 crore after three days of its release. The movie opened up with Rs 2.45 crore net in all languages on Friday. As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 3.83 crore on Sunday.

The Merry Christmas movie is based on a French novel, Le Monte-charge (Bird In A Cage) written by Frédéric Dard. It is the first collaboration of Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was shot and released in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, simultaneously. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also features Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles in the Hindi version.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Merry Christmas box office collection Day 4 As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted around Rs 0.84 crore so far, and it is expected to collect much more than that. The movie minted Rs 2.45 crore on its opening day, Rs 3.45 crore on its second day and Rs 3.83 crore on day 3.

In terms of occupancy, the movie recorded 19.58 per cent occupancy in Hindi theatres and 29.62 per cent in Tamil on Sunday. The movie received a positive audience response and an 8.5 rating on IMDb.

The movie so far has done business of Rs 13 crore across the world and a 9.73 crore net collection in India. Streaming rights of the movie were purchased by Netflix for Rs 60 crore.

Merry Christmas was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore.