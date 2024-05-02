Janhvi Kapoor opens Chennai family home for Airbnb's 'Icons' experience

Before her passing in 2018, Bollywood actor Sridevi had wanted to convert her sea-facing Chennai home into a luxurious hotel property.

The late actor’s wish will be realised now with the launch of Airbnb’s new homestay rental category called ‘Icons’.

Nestled in lush greenery, the Kapoor family home in Chennai spans over four acres. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor-producer couple, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is opening up the house to guests for the first time through Airbnb.

This follows the California-based vacation rental company’s launch of a new homestay category this week, where guests will be hosted in properties owned by prominent names from the world of music, film, television, art, sports, among others.

From New York to Chennai, the company has unveiled 11 ‘Icons’, which includes Kapoor’s coastal home. The category aims to offer unique experiences to guests around the world throughout the year.

Among the properties being opened for stay is the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. On offer here is the chance to sleep on a bed crafted from the same leather used in Ferrari seats, take a lap with Ferrari's ambassador driver, Marc Gené, and experience the Emilia Romagna premier race as a VIP.

Similarly, guests staying at American rapper and singer Doja Cat's property are being offered a performance by her featuring her Grammy-winning hits and tracks from her latest album.

Initially, Kapoor's home will be the sole ‘Icons’ property in India.

Costs and selection?

Most ‘Icons’ properties on Airbnb are free or priced under $100 per guest. For Kapoor's home, the booking is through the app.

Airbnb will then randomly select a set of potential guests, review their answers and their connection to the host, before extending invitations to the chosen ones to book the property.

Selected guests will receive a digital golden ticket, with over 4,000 tickets available for 2024. Two groups of two guests each will have the opportunity to stay at Kapoor’s house for free. Booking requests would open on May 12, with the countdown beginning on May 9.

As part of the offering, the platform says, Kapoor will host a private tour of the house, and the chosen guests can savour her favourite South Indian delicacies.

At the launch of the category in Mumbai, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, expressed the sentiment behind this initiative, emphasising the personal touch and memories attached to the Kapoor home.

Reflecting on the time spent in the house, Kapoor said, “I remember we spent a lot of mom's birthdays there, my birthday, dad's birthday… After dad redid the whole house, it was the first time he tried celebrating his birthday after mom passed.”

Airbnb’s India experience

Airbnb’s decision to curate such experiences in India stems from the country's growth in bookings. The company has witnessed a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of nights booked in the Indian market.

“We’re seeing that growth across all segments of our offering, whether it’s Indians travelling within India, whether it’s foreigners coming into India, or Indians travelling abroad,” Bajaj said.

With ‘Icons’, Airbnb aims to target young travellers since 90 per cent of its first-time customers are Gen Z or millennials.





It's real! One-of-a-kind stays and experiences Airbnb users have shown the most interest in the past Bajaj elaborated on the broader purpose of the category, citing the example of Disney and Pixar’s Up House in New Mexico. He emphasised the importance of creating experiences that surpass imagination, reconnecting brands with their audiences in meaningful ways.

Global

Home Alone (Chicago, IL, United States)

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – Ken’s Way (Malibu, CA, United States)

Shrek's Swamp (Scotland, United Kingdom)

Hocus Pocus (Danvers, MA, United States)

Mystery Machine (Malibu, CA, United States)

India

Bollywood couple, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s home (Delhi)

Cricketer, Yuvraj Singh’s holiday home (Goa)-pictured

Live Like a Maharaja at The City Palace (Jaipur)



Source: Airbnb