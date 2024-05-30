Moana 2 first trailer is out; Moana and Maui are back for another adventure

The first trailer for Disney's Moana 2 is out, sharing a glimpse of Moana and Maui's new thrilling adventures. The makers announced the sequel in February 2024 as a Disney+ series before being transformed into a feature movie. The titular character is set to move on a journey to distant lands and will face some new dangers in their animated adventure.

Dwayne Johnson revealed the trailer

Dwayne Johnson shared the first trailer on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account showing Moana’s new ventures into uncharted waters to reconnect her people with their ancestors. The trailer gives a preview of the glowing whale sharks, ancient whales and Maui's return. This season will offer a grand adventure for Moana who will be seen travelling with many people.

Watch the first trailer here:

Adventure at the sea

The trailer does not reveal much about the plot but gives a peek into all the fun and action packed in the second chapter. It shows Moana setting off for another thrilling sea adventure after discovering the call from her ancestors. The adventure will reveal a new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

The visuals display gorgeous water animation including Moana's shot while floating in front of a whale shark.

The trailer concludes when Maui triumphantly arrives on Moana's boat and in a reference to the plot of his previous movie, questions her "Why didn't you bring the pig last time?"

About Moana 2

The animated movie is written and directed by David G. Derrick Jr and it is set to release in theatres on November 29. Originally, the project was made as a television series before being reproduced as a theatrical sequel. The makers earlier released the official poster for Moana 2 showing Maui's fish hook on the beach with Moana in the background. It is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Disney is also preparing to remake the live-action Moana, directed by Thomas Kail. The movie will feature Dwayne in the lead role and it will release in theatres on July 10, 2026.