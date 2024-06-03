Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Earnings rise to over 16 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi is on the right track as the movie garnered close to 17 crores in its opening weekend. The movie managed to receive positive reviews and exceeded its expectations in terms of box office collection. The movie hit theatres on May 31, 2024 and is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi is expected to witness a drop in its day 4 collection due to the working day, Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie minted Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day and then the movie observed a 31.85 per cent drop in its collection and earned Rs 4.6 crore on the second day. On the third day, which was a Sunday, the movie's collections surged by 19.57 per cent to Rs 5.5 crore.

On Monday so far, the movie has minted Rs 0.74 crore on its fourth day and it is expected that the number will surge by the end of the day.

The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 16.85 crore net in India.

What is the cast of Mr and Mrs Mahi?

The cast of Mr and Mrs Mahi includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Arjit Taneja, and Yamini Das in pivotal roles.

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie plot

The movie tells the story of couple Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor. They both soon discover their common love and passion, i.e., Cricket. Mr Mahi discovers that his wife is exceptionally good at cricket when he sees her smashing tennis ball sixes. She eventually quits her profession and embarks on her journey as a professional cricketer.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is an romantic sports drama movie directed by Sharan Sharma and it is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. It was announced in November 2021 and its filming took place from May 2022 to May 2024. The movie hit theatres on May 31, 2024.