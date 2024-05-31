Home / Entertainment / Top OTT releases this week: Here are 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Upcoming OTT releases: If you are a movie geek and looking for some thrilling movies or series to watch this weekend, here are the upcoming releases

Movie streaming
Photo: Unsplash
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
The weekend is here and many people are eager to look for the latest movies or series to binge-watch on their weekend. If you are excited to watch some quality content this week, then here are some top movies about to be released on different OTT platforms. You can watch these movies on different devices like televisions, laptops, and smartphones.

5 OTT releases to watch this week

Here are the five OTT movies/series releasing this week:

Dedh Bigha Zameen

Dedh Bigha Zameen is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language movie written and directed by Pulkit and it is produced by Karma Media and Entertainment. It features Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of a man who decides to expose the corrupt system when a powerful official takes over his land. 

Release Date: May 31
Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Vigil 2

The second season of Vigil will begin exactly from where the first season ended in 2021. Suranne Jones is again reprising her role as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva who will fly to joint Al-Shawka Air Base in the Wudyan kingdom, a contentious ally in the Persian Gulf, only to come across a larger-scale conspiracy that connected the current rule's union with private entities and UK government on manufacturing drones. 

Release Date: May 31
Where to watch: Netflix

A Part of You

A teenager struggles to make sense of herself and her new world in this emotional bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who were left behind. The movie features Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, Ida Engvoll, Alva Bratt, and Zara Larsson in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sigge Eklund.

Release Date: May 31
Where to Watch: Netflix

Raising Voices

Raising Voices is an upcoming Spanish teen drama television mini-series based on the novel by Miguel Saez Carral. When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships. It features Nicole Wallace, Clara Galle, and Aïcha Villaverde in key roles.

Release Date: May 31
Where to watch: Netflix

Eric

Eric stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III. The emotional crime drama series is directed by Abi Morgan. The movie revolves around a father who is in search of a nine-year-old son who disappears one morning when he is heading to school.

Release Date: May 30
Where to Watch: Netflix

Topics :OTT video serviceNetflix IndiamoviesBest moviesHollywood

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

