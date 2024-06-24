Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes away disabled fan, check video

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna issued an apology after the video of his bodyguard pushing a disabled fan away went viral. The incident took place at the airport where Nagarjuna was seen walking out of the cafe accompanied by his bodyguard. Actor Dhanush was also next to him. The video of the incident was shared by Paparazzo and has invited huge backlash from the netizens. Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushes actor's fan When Nagarjuna was walking out of the cafe, his fan approached him. The actor’s bodyguard immediately pushed the person away, making him stumble and fall. Nagarjuna didn't react to the incident but kept walking. Dhanush was seen looking back a few times though he too kept walking. Nagarjuna could be seen wearing a black shirt, beige pants and shoes. On the other end, Dhanush was in a blue T-shirt, matching pants and shoes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nagarjuna apologises for the incident

The incident went viral in no time as X handle titled ‘Viral Bhayani’ shared the video on the platform with a caption that reads, "Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna." However, the actor also shared a note on X apologising to the gentleman, and wrote, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman (folded hands emoji) and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!"

How do fans react?

As soon as the video went viral, the social media users started targeting Nagarjuna for his rude behaviour.

One of the X users wrote, "Hey @iamnagarjuna This is wrong at so many levels. It's important to show respect to everyone."

While another user wrote, "It's important to show respect to everyone, regardless of their age. Let's maintain a positive and professional environment. Must be a reply video will come."

"#Nagarjuna is the most arrogant actor in Tollywood. Not many people know what he did with actress Tabu. Also he owned a Cafe where only people with car were allowed," a third user wrote.