Oscars 2024: Top 5 best-dressed celebrity couples at 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards was a glamorous show, as top celebrities graced the red carpet with their flawless and luxurious looks, rethinking style. And keeping in mind that it tends to be enjoyable to flick through paparazzi photographs of our favourite couples, there's no denying the charm from getting a red carpet event, particularly around the Oscars.

Many celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Finneas, and Ramy Youssef were spotted on the red carpet wearing small red pins, which featured the silhouette of a hand with a black heart positioned at the palm. The pins symbolised a call for ceasefire in the ensuing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The current year's Academy Awards were about love as well known celebrity couples including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Emma Stone and Dave McCary, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie, Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy and a lot more graced red carpet.

Oscars 2024: Top 5 best red carpet looks 1. Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie Tom Ackerley had his eyes just on his Barbie driving lady wife Margot Robbie on the red carpet. The long-lasting couple, who tied the knot in Margot's native Australia in 2016, seemed to be the genuine Barbie and Ken. Margot wore a staggering black off-the-shoulder shining gown that overflowed with fabulousness.

With a nude make-up look and her magnificent locks left open at the centre part, she looked dazzling. In the meantime, her studly spouse Tom Ackerley looked neat in a black overcoat, white shirt, necktie and black well fitted pants.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

2. Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness showed up at the Oscars inseparably with her Oppenheimer star spouse on his huge evening. Yvonne looked awesome in a basic strapless black dress with a tie detail necklace, while Cillian dressed to dazzle in a tuxedo. Together, the superstar couple hit the style mark.

Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy

3. Emma Stone and Dave McCary

'Poor Things' star Emma Stone showed up with her husband Dave McCary. Emma shined on the red carpet in a specially designed mint peplum outfit by Louis Vuitton. Stone's make-up look seems soft glamour and her auburn hair was styled in soft curls. In the meantime, Dave seemed to be a gentleman in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie.



Emma Stone and Dave McCary

4. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski picked matching outfits. Wearing a sparkling cream dress matched with a stunning necklace, Emily went affectionately intertwined with her 'A Quiet Place' co-star, who looked dashing in a beige tuxedo and bow tie. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010 and together they shook the Oscars in red carpet glamour.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

5. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patak