OTT releases Dec 2023: 5 new movies and shows to watch online this week

List of 5 OTT releases this week 1. 12th Fail
One of the most anticipated OTT new releases this week is the biographical drama film 12th Fail, which is produced, directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is based on the book by the same name by Anurag Pathak. It is about IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame all odds to become a civil servant. The skilled Vikrant Massey plays the part of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was born in the dacoit-infested Chambal and defeated each obstacle with his grit and assurance to accomplish his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Where to watch– Disney Plus Hotstar Release date – December 29th
2. Three of Us
Another much-anticipated OTT release this week is the widely praised film Three of Us, which is directed and co-written by Avinash Arun. The strong and emotional movie is featured by Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire. The story revolves around Shefali's personality Shailaja Desai, a middle aged lady who has been determined to have dementia.
Shailaja plans to visit her life as a youngster and remember the past before her condition decays, although heartbroken. She is joined by her husband Dipankar Desai (played by Swanand Kirkire) on this profound journey through a world of fond memories. When Shailaja meets Pradip Kamat, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, her childhood love, the journey takes an unexpected turn.Where to watch – Netflix
Release date – December 29th