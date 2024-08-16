Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / OTT releases for this week: Here are your must-watch shows for this week

OTT releases for this week: Here are your must-watch shows for this week

From Shekhar Homes to Jackpot, several top series or movies are going to be released on different OTT platforms. Check out the top OTT releases of this week

Movies, web series, OTT
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It’s a long weekend as many people applied for leave in office for Friday, making it a four to five-day weekend. This presents a perfect occasion for them to binge-watch some of the latest movies or series at home. Like every week, there are some thrilling and entertaining movies going to be released on different OTT platforms, namely, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv etc. 

If you are planning to watch some latest movies or series this weekend, then your search ends here. Here are the top OTT releases for this week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shekhar Home

Kay Kay Menon is back with another brilliant detective series inspired by Sherlock Holmes. It is a captivating new series. The show is set in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, during the early 1990s. Shekhar gets entangled in a series of bewildering mysteries, and ends up partnering with a yet-to-be-revealed accomplice. 

Shekhar Home embarks on solving cases across East India. The series also features Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal, and Usha Uthup in key roles.

When to Watch: August 14
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

More From This Section

Ayushmann Khurrana recites emotional poem about Kolkata rape-muder case

Independence Day 2024: Here are top 10 patriotic songs for the occasion

Sridevi's 61st birthday: Husband Boney kapoor with daughters wish the actor

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, folds his hands

Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Huge discounts on TVs, fridges, laptops

Emily in Paris Season 4 

Emily in Paris is a Parisian adventure movie which is a highly anticipated first part of Emily in Paris Season 4. As the latest season kicks off, Emily finds herself navigating a complex emotional landscape after the shocking revelations at Camille and Gabriel's wedding.

Gabriel and Camille are expecting a child, and Emily has to grapple with her lingering feelings for both. The five episodes of the latest season will be released on August 15, while the rest of the episodes will be dropped in September. 

When to Watch: August 15
Where to Watch: Netflix

Jackpot

John Cena and Awkwafina starrer Jackpot takes the audience into a dystopian California. The series revolves around Katie Kim, portrayed by Awkwafina, who unexpectedly wins a lottery. However, she becomes the common target for all the desperate people who lost their tickets.
 
To keep herself safe, she allied with Noel Cassidy played by John Cena, a novice lottery protection agent. They also outsmart rivals that also include cunning Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), in a city-wide hunt for the ultimate prize.

When to Watch: August 15
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Chamak: The Conclusion

Chamak is a second season that delves deeper into the Punjabi music world. The movie features Paramvir Singh Cheema who reprises his role as Kaala, a man who desires to take revenge after discovering the truth about his father's murder. The final season promises a thrilling exploration of power, legacy, and betrayal as Kaala navigates a dangerous world to honour his father's memory 

When to Watch: August 16
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Munjya TV release soon; here's when and where to watch the horror comedy

Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

Interstellar completes 10 years, makers postpone theatrical re-release date

Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Indian 2 to Ghudchadi, check list here

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; Nagarjuna shares first pics

Topics :moviesHindi moviesEntertainmentweb seriesOTT servicesOTT platforms

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story