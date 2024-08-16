OTT releases for this week: Here are your must-watch shows for this week

It’s a long weekend as many people applied for leave in office for Friday, making it a four to five-day weekend. This presents a perfect occasion for them to binge-watch some of the latest movies or series at home. Like every week, there are some thrilling and entertaining movies going to be released on different OTT platforms, namely, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv etc.

If you are planning to watch some latest movies or series this weekend, then your search ends here. Here are the top OTT releases for this week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shekhar Home

Kay Kay Menon is back with another brilliant detective series inspired by Sherlock Holmes. It is a captivating new series. The show is set in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, during the early 1990s. Shekhar gets entangled in a series of bewildering mysteries, and ends up partnering with a yet-to-be-revealed accomplice.

Shekhar Home embarks on solving cases across East India. The series also features Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal, and Usha Uthup in key roles.

When to Watch: August 14

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

More From This Section

Emily in Paris Season 4

Emily in Paris is a Parisian adventure movie which is a highly anticipated first part of Emily in Paris Season 4. As the latest season kicks off, Emily finds herself navigating a complex emotional landscape after the shocking revelations at Camille and Gabriel's wedding.

Gabriel and Camille are expecting a child, and Emily has to grapple with her lingering feelings for both. The five episodes of the latest season will be released on August 15, while the rest of the episodes will be dropped in September.

When to Watch: August 15

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jackpot

John Cena and Awkwafina starrer Jackpot takes the audience into a dystopian California. The series revolves around Katie Kim, portrayed by Awkwafina, who unexpectedly wins a lottery. However, she becomes the common target for all the desperate people who lost their tickets.



To keep herself safe, she allied with Noel Cassidy played by John Cena, a novice lottery protection agent. They also outsmart rivals that also include cunning Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), in a city-wide hunt for the ultimate prize.

When to Watch: August 15

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Chamak: The Conclusion

Chamak is a second season that delves deeper into the Punjabi music world. The movie features Paramvir Singh Cheema who reprises his role as Kaala, a man who desires to take revenge after discovering the truth about his father's murder. The final season promises a thrilling exploration of power, legacy, and betrayal as Kaala navigates a dangerous world to honour his father's memory

When to Watch: August 16

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema