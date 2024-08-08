Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; Nagarjuna shares first pics

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a private ceremony. South superstar Nagarjuna blessed the couple by sharing photos from the occasion

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings today at 9.42 am.
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who have been dating each other for some time, are finally engaged. Superstar Nagarjuna shared the information on his official X account sharing their official photos of the couple and welcomed Shobhita to the family. 

The couple exchanged rings on Thursday, August 8, and are expected to get married later this year. Neither Chaitanya nor Sobhita had publicly acknowledged their relationship until now. However, they have been posting similar, solo photos from their many holidays together.

The couple has never publicly accepted their relationship till now. However, they have shared similar solo pictures from their holidays.

Chay and Sobhita were first captured together in May 2022 in Hyderabad. Sobhita was there to promote her movie, 'Major'. She reportedly celebrated her birthday with Chay and some other friends after the promotions. Thereafter, their friendship continued to deepen and they started dating each other. 

This is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and he was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, they split in October 2021.

Nagarjuna shared a social media post

Nagarjuna shared his blessing with the couple and shared a post on social media captioning, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

Shobita looks beautiful in a peach silk saree with traditional gold jewellery. Her hair is adorned with peach flowers, while Chay looks royal in his all-white outfit. 

Fans showered their blessings in the comment section. “Big big congratulations,” wrote a fan. “Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family,” read another comment. A follower wrote, “Congratulations to the Akkineni Family.”

The ceremony was organised at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad, as per an exclusive report by HT. Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, and Akhil, Chaitanya’s brother, were present along with Dhulipala’s parents at the engagement ceremony, according to a source close to Chay. They did not want to be identified.

Chay and Sobhita’s relationship

The rumours of Naga's second marriage surfaced online last year that a source close to the actor denied. 

The HT quoting insider reports that the relationship of Chay and Sobhita is going on and they won't open up about their relationship soon and will disclose only when they decide to get engaged. "They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” the report added. 

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

