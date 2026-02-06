OTT releases this week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

This Friday's OTT slate has a lot to offer if your ideal weekend consists of lounging around and binging on new content. This February, streaming services are releasing a wide range of content, from expensive performers and intricate global thrillers to documentaries and heartfelt coming-of-age stories.

Here's what is new on OTT this week, along with the reasons each title is worthwhile. Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Prabhas's horror fantasy thriller The Raja Saab, and more are among the must-see.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

The Raja Saab

· Release Date: February 6th, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar · Genre: Horror, Comedy · Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Niddhi Aggrewal The Raja Saab, a Telugu fantasy-horror comedy film written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, centres on a young heir whose search for his grandfather becomes a paranormal incident. His grandmother, who has Alzheimer's, claims that his grandfather was thought to be an exorcist and had been missing for a long time. There will be a lot of drama, humour, and horror in what comes next. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 · Release Date: February 6th, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar · Genre: Comedy, Drama ALSO READ: Bhagam Bhag 2: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda, Akshay Kumar set to return · Cast: Kapil Sharma, Hira Warnia, Tridha Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati In the Kapil Sharma-starring movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a man falls madly in love with Sania. However, he takes on several identities and marries three women from different religions as a result of family problems and religious conflicts. He must now navigate his life through the chaos and uncertainty he has caused in order to get over the obstacle. The movie's scenes are both hilarious and dramatic. But there is a thought-provoking moment at the end of the movie.

Parasakthi · Release Date: February 7th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Zee 5 · Genre: Political Drama, Action · Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela Parasakthi, a political action drama directed by Sudha Kongara, centres on the anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu. This video, which takes place in 1965, examines the protests in Madras State, where a language-related ideological conflict took place. A young railway worker and his brother, a student activist, are the main characters of the movie, which follows them as they deal with governmental oppression headed by a vicious police officer.

Queen of Chess · Release Date: February 6th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Netflix · Genre: Documentary, Biography · Cast: Judit Polgar · Directed by Rory Kennedy, Queen Queen of Chess, which was directed by Rory Kennedy, chronicles the life and career of Judit Polgar, the most famous and accomplished female chess player in history. This documentary examines the fundamentals, covering everything from her upbringing in Hungary to her rise to the title of champion, all the while overcoming challenges related to gender complexity. It also emphasizes her victories over the top male players in the world.