Bhagam Bhag 2: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda, Akshay Kumar set to return

Nearly 20 years after it became a cult comedy, Bhagam Bhag is gearing up for a sequel — and this time, the reunion comes with a twist. While Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are set to return, the comic caper will see a major casting shake-up. Sources close to the project reveal that Manoj Bajpayee has come on board, stepping into a role earlier associated with Govinda in the original film.

While audiences are well versed with Govinda’s effortless comic timing, all eyes will now be on how Manoj Bajpayee reinvents the part, bringing his own distinctive flair and surprising comic edge to the role. The first instalment was released in 2006.

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2 According to the report in Variety, "Manoj Bajpayee has joined Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Bhagam Bhag 2. He has been brought on board in place of Govinda. The sequel is said to have a fresh storyline centred on mistaken identities, comedy of errors and escalating chaos, delivering a thrilling madcap adventure while staying true to the spirit of the original. Shooting begins next month in Mumbai." Raaj Shaandilyaa is reportedly directing Bhagam Bhag 2, which also features Meenakshi Chaudhary in a major role. The diva is teamed with Akshay Kumar for her Hindi film return.

Her recent appearance was in the 2019 film Upstarts. There were earlier rumours that Akshaye Khanna had joined the cast of the comedy Dhurandhar after its enormous success. About the Bhagam Bhag franchise Priyadarshan helmed the first instalment, which starred Paresh Rawal, Govinda, and Akshay Kumar. Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and a number of other actors played significant roles in the movie. Certain subplots from the Malayalam movie Mannar Mathai Speaking, which was based on the 1958 movie Vertigo, were incorporated into the movie. The Brahmanandam Drama Company (2008) was the Telugu version.