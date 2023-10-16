OTT releases this weekend: 5 movies or series to binge-watch this weekend

If you are a binge-watcher, then there is great news for you, as there are plenty of movies which are going to be released this weekend on different OTT platforms. There are a bunch of OTT platforms, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 and many others to ensure that you are not going to run out of content ever.

Your wait for the latest OTT movies or series ends as here is the list of movies or series going to release this weekend.

Kaala Paani

This is one of the most anticipated movies this week which explores the arduous battle against mysterious illness that threatens lives in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The movie is about how the cast of the movie finds the cure for the diseases and ensures survival before the time runs out. The survival drama series has a gripping story of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The director of the movie is Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith

Release Date: October 18, 2023

Permanent Roommates S3

A popular series Permanent Roommates is back with its third season. The story continues with Tanya and Mikesh's marriage and depicts the challenges faced by the newlywed couple as they start their journey as husband and wife. The third season will continue navigating the fresh set of problems reflecting the complexities and joys of married life. The movie is directed by Shreyansh Pandey.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Deepak Mishra, Sheeba Chaddha, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Shishir Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sapna Bhatt and Ambrish Verma,

Release Date: October 18, 2023.

Elite Season 7

Another season of Elite is all set to release this week. After the gripping finale of season 6, the team is ready with another season, Elite Season 7, which promises another thrilling narrative as the curtain draws to a close in the previous, which is a mysterious shooter who arrives at Las Encinas in search of trouble. Various characters of Season 6, add to the intrigue and suspense.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Omar Ayuso, Anitta, Mirela Balić, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Maribel Verdú, Iván Mendes, and Alejandro Albarracín.

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Old Dads

The Old Dads is a story of three best friends who become fathers in the later part of life and must navigate the challenges of dealing with modern issues. If you enjoy watching funny content, then this movie is for you. It will take on a hilarious ride exploring the struggle of cranky middle-aged fathers in a world shaped by the younger generation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Bill Burr, Bokeem Woodbine, Bobby Cannavale, Reign Edwards, Katie Aselton, Erin Wu, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris, and Bobby Lee

Release Date: October 20, 2023

The Other Zoey

The other Zoey is an upcoming romantic movie which is directed by Sara Zandieh. The story revolves around Zoey, who is a college student determined to challenge conventional love and dating ideas. But his life turns upside down when an amnesiac starts believing that she is his girlfriend, who also has the same name, Zoey.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Mallori Johnson, Heather Graham, Patrick Fabian, Archie Renaux,, Andie MacDowell, Amalia Yoo, Maggie Thurmon, Jorge López, Gabriella Saraivah,

Release date: October 20, 2023