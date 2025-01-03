Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

The popular and well-liked web series of Prime Video, Paatal Lok is set to back after a five-year break. The show was an immediate hit when it debuted in 2020, during the epidemic. Sudip Sharma wrote the drama, which was set in Delhi and featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh in key roles.

It depicted a society in which the wealthy and the criminal underworld co-existed. The streaming platform has now unveiled a teaser for the Paatal Lok Season 2, which sets the tone for Hathiram Chaudhary's (Jaideep’s) comeback even if it does not reveal anything about the series.

Paatal Lok season 2 Teaser: Teaser talk

The teaser only serves as an invitation to a new adventure; it does not include any footage from the season 2 itself. After suffering a severe beating, Hathiram gets into a lift, which breaks down rather quickly. Under his bed, he tells the tale of a guy who kills a bug. He is praised for his courage and strength, but soon after, a huge number of new bugs begin to appear beneath his bed. He warns us that such insects are common in hell.

Fans commented about the plot on the YouTube teaser's comments area. One stated, "The insect killer he is talking about is him so yeah hope we get a lot of action this time, can't wait for the new season". Another said, “Leaner and meaner Hathiram, hope it's worth the wait. Loved the first season".

About Pataal Lok 2

Ishwak Singh will return in the upcoming season, along with newcomers Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag. On January 17, it will be available on Prime Video. The series, which was created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in association with Eunoia Films LLP.

In a press release released by Prime Video, the series' creator and showrunner, Sudip Sharma, expressed his excitement. He stated, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The Pataal Lok season 1 introduced viewers to Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary's ethically complex world and was hailed for its powerful storytelling and raw depiction of Indian society.