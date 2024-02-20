Popular Indian TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59

In the early hours of February 20, popular TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 59. His colleague and dear friend Amit Behl confirmed the news.

Actor Amit Behl, who was known to be close to Rituraj Singh, confirmed the news to India Today and shared that Rituraj had a heart attack at 12:30 am. The CINTAA chief additionally informed that Rituraj had been facing pancreas-related problems and was going through treatment for the same.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rituraj Singh death: Insights Producer Sandiip Sikcand mentioned in a statement on Rituraj Singh's death, “I am shocked & heartbroken on hearing the news ! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and, since, I have just been in shock. I worked closely with Ritu in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He was one of the few actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show. To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss."

Who is Rituraj Singh? Talking about his professional achievements, Rituraj K Singh was recently found in the role of Yashpal in the Rupali Ganguly TV series 'Anupamaa'. Apart from that, the actor had a celebrated lifetime in both TV and the entertainment world. Singh has worked in a few famous TV series, including 'Banegi Apni Baat'. He co-featured in it with R Madhavan, late actor Irrfan and Surekha Sikri, among others. Aside from that, Rituraj was additionally found in television cleansers like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Trideviyaan', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and numerous others. He was additionally found in the film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.