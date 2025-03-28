OTT Releases this Week: With Eid falling on Monday, a long weekend awaits, making it the perfect time to unwind with the latest films and shows. From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Zee5 and more, streaming platforms are packed with fresh releases to keep you entertained throughout the three-day break!

No matter your favourite genre, there's something for everyone. From action-packed Deva to animated prequel Mufasa: The Lion King, this weekend is going to be a complete entertainer.

In case you are still not sure about how to spend the coming three days, these five movies and web series might get you hooked and entertained.

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

Mufasa: The Lion King

The highly anticipated animated movie Mufasa: The Lion King, is both a prequel to the 1994 animated classic 'The Lion King' and a sequel to its 2019 remake. The movie takes on the journey of Mufasa and Taka, who became friends initially and later became adoptive brothers. However, as the movie comes to its end, it comes to a tragic turnout that puts their relationship to the test.

Release date: March 28

Release date: March 28

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Viduthalai Part 2

This movie is a sequel to the 2023 Tamil movie Viduthalai Part 1, Viduthalai Part 2 narrates the journey of a police constable amidst an operation to apprehend a revolutionary. The two-part movie is an adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan and Munnar Ramesh.

Release date: March 28

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Life List

The Life List movie is based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel and revolves around Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) who is heading on a journey to her childhood bucket list after the demise of her mother. When she embarks on her journey, she stumbles upon family secrets, unexpected romance, and a deeper sense of self-discovery.

Release date: March 28

Release date: March 28

Where to watch: Netflix

Sabdham

Sabdham is a horror drama that revolves around a mysterious death at a medical college. It revolves around Aadhi Pinisetty, a paranormal investigator, who pledges to find out the truth behind the eerie occurrences. The movie also follows Avantika, a sceptical junior lecturer, who doesn't believe the supernatural angle. The nightmares begin to blur the line between dreams and reality. As the case unfolds, long-buried secrets start resurfacing, leading to a spine-chilling climax.

Release date: March 28

Where to watch: Prime Video

Paul American

Paul American is a new reality web series featuring Jake Paul and Logan Paul, brothers and social media stars. The official description of the show reads, “peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers' over-the-top, high-octane lives.”

Release date: March 28

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Deva

Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has also been released on Netflix today. The movie which hit theatres on January 31 brought an electrifying mix of action and intrigue to the big screen. Shahid Kapoor can be seen portraying the role of a sharp yet defiant police officer, while the female lead Pooja Hegde portrays a fearless journalist determined to uncover the truth.

Release date: March 28