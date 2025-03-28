L2: Empuraan box office day 2: Mohanlal film is biggest Malayalam opener

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Box Office Collection: Empuraan has taken the box office by storm, creating new records for Malayalam cinema. The highly anticipated sequel has set new industry benchmarks, emerging as the biggest Malayalam opener of all time. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in a staggering ₹22 crore on its opening day across all languages, cementing its place in history.

The movie boasts of the highest collection in the Malayalam version–Rs 19.45 crore. Despite posting such phenomenal box office numbers on its opening day, L2: Empuraan fell short of surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which still holds the record of the biggest opening day of the year in Indian cinema.

L2: Empuraan box office collection day 2

Mohanlal’s movie is likely to repeat its performance on the second day, and at the time of writing, the movie has already minted Rs 2.36 crore, this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day.

The two-day collection of L2: Empuraan has brought the total collection to more than Rs 24 crore.

Record-breaking opening for Malayalam cinema

L2: Empuraan has done huge business through the pre-release buzz, especially in Kerala, thanks to Mohanlal’s fan base that ensured an extraordinary advance booking response.

The movie raked around Rs 19.4 crore through advance booking, setting high expectations for a blockbuster run. But by the end of the day, the total collection of the movie stood at ₹22 crore, showing that the total collection of the movie did not meet the pre-release hype.

Second-biggest Indian opening of the year

Although Mohanlal's movie failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, the movie became the second-highest opening for an Indian film this year. Chhaava dominated the box office with its mammoth opening day collection of Rs 31 crore. However, the fact that a regional film like L2: Empuraan is giving a tough fight to a movie like Chhaava is a testament to the growing influence of Malayalam cinema on the national stage.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is a Malayalam-language action thriller movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. This movie is the second instalment of the Lucifer trilogy which follows the events of Lucifer.

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the vital roles.